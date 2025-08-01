Fri, Aug 01, 2025 @ 03:25 GMT
Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

  • Platinum broke support zone
  •  Likely to fall to support level 1200.00

Platinum recently broke the support zone located between the key support level 1340.00 (low of the previous minor correction iv) and the support trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the c-wave of the active ABC correction 4.

Given the bearish sentiment across the precious metals markets, Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 1200.00 (target for the completion of the active wave c).

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Learn Forex Trading

