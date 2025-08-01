Fri, Aug 01, 2025 @ 03:21 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • USDJPY broke resistance zone
  • Likely rise to resistance level 152.00

USDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance zone located between the resistance level 148.85 (which stopped earlier waves A and i) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave c, which belongs to medium-term ABC correction (2) from April.

USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 152.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

