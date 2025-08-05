Elliott Wave Perspective: Dow Futures (YM) Nearing Final Push Before Significant Retreat

The Dow Futures (YM) cycle, initiated from the April 2025 low, has reached a mature phase and could conclude soon. We anticipate one final push higher to complete the impulsive cycle from that low. As shown on the one-hour chart, wave (3) of this impulse peaked at 45,312. The subsequent wave (4) pullback concluded at 43,467, forming a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. From wave (3), wave A dropped to 44,418, wave B rallied to 44,852, and wave C fell to 43,467, finalizing wave (4). The Index has since turned upward in wave (5), but it must surpass the wave (3) high of 45,312 to eliminate the possibility of a double correction.

Currently, wave (5) is unfolding as a lower-degree impulse. From wave (4), wave ((i)) reached 43,864, followed by a wave ((ii)) pullback to 43,542. The Index then advanced in wave ((iii)). From wave ((ii)), wave (i) hit 43,997, and wave (ii) corrected to 43,881. We expect a few more highs before wave 1 of (5) completes. A wave 2 pullback should follow, but the Index will likely resume its ascent afterward. As long as the pivot low at 43,467 holds, dips should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, supporting further upside in the near term.

Dow Futures (YM) – 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

YM_F – Elliott Wave Technical Video: