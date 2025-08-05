Tue, Aug 05, 2025 @ 23:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Perspective: Dow Futures (YM) Nearing Final Push Before Significant Retreat

Elliott Wave Perspective: Dow Futures (YM) Nearing Final Push Before Significant Retreat

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The Dow Futures (YM) cycle, initiated from the April 2025 low, has reached a mature phase and could conclude soon. We anticipate one final push higher to complete the impulsive cycle from that low. As shown on the one-hour chart, wave (3) of this impulse peaked at 45,312. The subsequent wave (4) pullback concluded at 43,467, forming a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. From wave (3), wave A dropped to 44,418, wave B rallied to 44,852, and wave C fell to 43,467, finalizing wave (4). The Index has since turned upward in wave (5), but it must surpass the wave (3) high of 45,312 to eliminate the possibility of a double correction.

Currently, wave (5) is unfolding as a lower-degree impulse. From wave (4), wave ((i)) reached 43,864, followed by a wave ((ii)) pullback to 43,542. The Index then advanced in wave ((iii)). From wave ((ii)), wave (i) hit 43,997, and wave (ii) corrected to 43,881. We expect a few more highs before wave 1 of (5) completes. A wave 2 pullback should follow, but the Index will likely resume its ascent afterward. As long as the pivot low at 43,467 holds, dips should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, supporting further upside in the near term.

Dow Futures (YM) – 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

YM_F – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.