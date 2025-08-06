Elliott Wave Analysis: Silver (XAGUSD) Targets $40.3 in Wave 5 Rally

The ongoing cycle in Silver (XAGUSD), initiated from the April 7 low, continues to unfold as an impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Wave (3) of this impulse concluded at 39.52, as illustrated on the 1-hour chart. The subsequent pullback in wave (4) terminated at 36.17, exhibiting a zigzag internal structure. From the peak of wave (3), wave ((i)) declined to 38.67, followed by a rally in wave ((ii)) to 39.19. Wave ((iii)) then dropped to 37.93, with wave ((iv)) rebounding to 38.33. The final leg, wave ((v)), completed at 37.88, finalizing wave A in a higher degree. Wave B then rallied to 38.28.

Wave C descended in a five-wave impulse pattern. From wave B, wave ((i)) fell to 37.98, and wave ((ii)) climbed to 38.24. Wave ((iii)) dropped to 36.76, followed by wave ((iv)) rising to 37.268. The final wave ((v)) concluded at 36.17, completing wave C of (4). Silver has since begun advancing in wave (5). However, it must surpass the wave (3) high of 39.52 to eliminate the possibility of a double correction. As long as the 36.17 pivot holds, expect upward momentum. The potential target for wave (5) lies at the 123.6% inverse retracement of wave (4), projecting to 40.3. This analysis supports a bullish near-term outlook, provided the key support level remains intact.

Silver (XAGUSD) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

XAGUSD – Elliott Wave Technical Video: