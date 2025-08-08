Fri, Aug 08, 2025 @ 09:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Elliott Wave Update Aiming for 1.191 in Wave 5 Extension

EURUSD Elliott Wave Update Aiming for 1.191 in Wave 5 Extension

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The EURUSD pair exhibits an incomplete bullish sequence originating from the September 2022 low, targeting 1.191. The rally from this low unfolds as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Wave ((1)) concluded at 1.1275, followed by a pullback in wave ((2)) that ended at 1.0177. The pair has since resumed its upward trajectory in wave ((3)), reaching 1.183. Subsequent pullback in wave ((4)) completed at 1.139, as illustrated in the 1-hour chart. The internal structure of wave ((4)) formed a zigzag pattern. From the peak of wave ((3)), wave (A) declined to 1.1554. Wave (B) rallied to 1.1788, and wave (C) descended to 1.1388, finalizing wave ((4)).

The pair has now turned higher in wave ((5)), but it must break above the wave ((3)) high at 1.183 to eliminate the possibility of a double correction. From the wave ((4)) low, wave 1 peaked at 1.1588, and wave 2 retraced to 1.1524. The pair is nesting higher in wave 2 with wave ((i)) ended at 1.1699 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.1608. As long as the pivot low at 1.1388 holds, dips should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing sequences, supporting further upside potential.

EURUSD – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

EURUSD – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.