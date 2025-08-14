Australian Dollar Retreats from August Highs

This week, forex traders’ attention is firmly on the AUD/USD market following key news releases from Australia:

→ Tuesday: Interest rate decision. According to ForexFactory, analysts’ forecasts were confirmed as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut the cash rate from 3.85% to 3.60%.

→ Today: Labour market statistics revealed that the unemployment rate fell from 4.3% to 4.2%.

This dynamic fundamental backdrop has driven a rich technical setup on the AUD/USD chart, where bearish sentiment currently prevails.

Technical Analysis of the AUD/USD Chart

Since last month, AUD/USD price movements have been forming a descending channel (highlighted in red), and this week’s reversal from the August high reinforces its relevance.

Key factors emphasising the market’s bearish bias include:

→ Double top pattern formed by recent highs A and B. Notably, the long upper wicks of the candlesticks reflect increasing selling pressure.

→ The August upward move, marked by purple trendlines, may represent a corrective bear flag within the dominant downtrend.

→ Bearish RSI divergence – present not only between highs A and B, but also relative to the 7 July peak.

Potential Support Levels:

→ Lower purple trendline;

→ Line Q, which divides the upper half of the channel into two quarters;

→ The 0.65 psychological level – previously defended strongly by bulls, as evidenced by the wide bullish candle on 12 August, when price surged easily (a sign of buying imbalance).

These supports collectively form a key demand zone (shaded in purple). Bears will need significant momentum to break through this area and extend the prevailing downtrend in AUD/USD through August 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.