Thu, Aug 14, 2025 @ 12:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAustralian Dollar Retreats from August Highs

Australian Dollar Retreats from August Highs

FXOpen
By FXOpen

This week, forex traders’ attention is firmly on the AUD/USD market following key news releases from Australia:

→ Tuesday: Interest rate decision. According to ForexFactory, analysts’ forecasts were confirmed as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut the cash rate from 3.85% to 3.60%.

→ Today: Labour market statistics revealed that the unemployment rate fell from 4.3% to 4.2%.

This dynamic fundamental backdrop has driven a rich technical setup on the AUD/USD chart, where bearish sentiment currently prevails.

Technical Analysis of the AUD/USD Chart

Since last month, AUD/USD price movements have been forming a descending channel (highlighted in red), and this week’s reversal from the August high reinforces its relevance.

Key factors emphasising the market’s bearish bias include:

→ Double top pattern formed by recent highs A and B. Notably, the long upper wicks of the candlesticks reflect increasing selling pressure.

→ The August upward move, marked by purple trendlines, may represent a corrective bear flag within the dominant downtrend.

→ Bearish RSI divergence – present not only between highs A and B, but also relative to the 7 July peak.

Potential Support Levels:

→ Lower purple trendline;

→ Line Q, which divides the upper half of the channel into two quarters;

→ The 0.65 psychological level – previously defended strongly by bulls, as evidenced by the wide bullish candle on 12 August, when price surged easily (a sign of buying imbalance).

These supports collectively form a key demand zone (shaded in purple). Bears will need significant momentum to break through this area and extend the prevailing downtrend in AUD/USD through August 2025.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.