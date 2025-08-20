Gold at a Pivotal Level – Can Momentum Flip Higher Now?

Wed, Aug 20, 2025 @ 05:34 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold corrected gains after it failed to clear the $3,400 resistance.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $3,345 on the 4-hour chart.
  • WTI Crude Oil prices declined below the $63.20 support zone.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating above the 1.1600 support zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices failed to settle above $3,400 and corrected gains against the US Dollar. It declined below the $3,375 and $3,360 support levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled below the $3,350 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). There was a move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,268 swing low to the $3,408 high.

On the downside, initial support is near the $3,320 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,268 swing low to the $3,408 high.

The first key support is $3,310. The next major support is near the $3,300 level. A downside break below $3,300 might call for more downsides. The next key zone to watch could be $3,280.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $3,345 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $3,345 on the same chart. The next major resistance sits near the $3,355 level.

A clear move above $3,355 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $3,400, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level of $3,450.

Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price shows many bearish signs and could decline further below the $62.00 support zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Fed’s Waller speech.
  • FOMC Minutes.
  • Fed’s Bostic speech.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

