EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

EURGBP reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8675

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the pivotal support level 0.8600 (which has been reversing the price from the start of July) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the bearish Sterling sentiment seen today, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8675.