Thu, Aug 21, 2025 @ 05:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURGBP reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8675

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the pivotal support level 0.8600 (which has been reversing the price from the start of July) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the bearish Sterling sentiment seen today, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8675.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.