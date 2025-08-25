AUD/USD and NZD/USD Start Recovery, Key Hurdles Ahead

AUD/USD is attempting a fresh increase from 0.6415. NZD/USD is also rising and could aim for a move above 0.5900 in the short term.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD Analysis Today

The Aussie Dollar found support at 0.6415 and moved higher against the US Dollar.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.6440 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen.

NZD/USD is slowly moving higher above 0.5830.

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 0.5870 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair formed a base above 0.6415. The Aussie Dollar started a significant increase above 0.6425 against the US Dollar to enter a short-term positive zone.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.6440 and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6568 swing high to the 0.6415 low. The pair even surpassed 0.6470 and settled above the 50-hour simple moving average.

On the upside, the AUD/USD chart indicates that the pair is now facing resistance near the 50% Fib retracement level at 0.6490. The first major hurdle for the bulls could be 0.6520.

An upside break above 0.6520 resistance might send the pair further higher. The next major target is near the 0.6540 level. Any more gains could clear the path for a move toward 0.6565. If there is no close above 0.6490, the pair might start a fresh decline.

Immediate support sits near the 0.6470 level. The next area of interest could be 0.6440. If there is a downside break below 0.6440 support, the pair could extend its decline toward 0.6410. Any more losses might signal a move toward 0.6350.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen, the pair followed AUD/USD. The New Zealand Dollar formed a base above the 0.5800 level and started a recovery wave against the US Dollar.

The pair climbed above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.5830. There was a close above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.5990 swing high to the 0.5830 low.

However, the bears are now active near the 0.5870 zone and a major bearish trend line. The NZD/USD chart suggests that the RSI is back above 60, signaling a positive bias. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near 0.5870.

The next major hurdle for buyers could be near the 50% Fib retracement at 0.5895. A clear move above 0.5895 might even push the pair toward 0.5910. Any more gains might clear the path for a move toward the 0.5945 pivot zone in the coming sessions.

On the downside, there is support forming near the 0.5830 zone. If there is a downside break below 0.5830, the pair might slide toward 0.5800. Any more losses could lead NZD/USD into a bearish zone to 0.5740.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.