Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

  • Gold reversed from the key support level 3315.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 3450.00

Gold recently reversed up from the key support level 3315.00, intersecting with the support trendline of the daily Triangle from April.

The upward reversal from the support level 3315.continues the active short-term impulse wave iii of the higher order impulse waves 3 and (5), from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level of 3450.00 (the former monthly high from July).

