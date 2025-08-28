Thu, Aug 28, 2025 @ 03:36 GMT
EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURCAD reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.6000

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone lying at the intersection of the upper daily Bollinger Band and the two daily up channels from July and May respectively.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone created the daily Bearish Engulfing – which stopped the previous wave 3.

Given the strength of the aforementioned resistance zone, EURCAD currency pair recently can be expected to fall to the next round support level 1.6000.

