Fri, Aug 29, 2025 @ 05:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  • NZDUSD reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5980

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the strong support level 0.582 (former strong resistance from March and April), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – which started the active impulse wave (1).

Given the bearish US dollar sentiment seen across the FX markets today, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.5980 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 1).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.