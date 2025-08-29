USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

USDCAD broke daily up channel

Likely to fall to support level 1.3715

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.3900, upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February.

The price just broke the support trendline of the daily up channel from July – which should accelerate the active wave 2.

Given the clear daily downtrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3715 (target price for the completion of the active wave 2).