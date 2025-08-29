Fri, Aug 29, 2025 @ 05:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • USDCAD broke daily up channel
  •  Likely to fall to support level 1.3715

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.3900, upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February.

The price just broke the support trendline of the daily up channel from July – which should accelerate the active wave 2.

Given the clear daily downtrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3715 (target price for the completion of the active wave 2).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.