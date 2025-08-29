Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD Awaits Decisive Move to Confirm Bullish Trend

The short-term Elliott Wave outlook from the August 1, 2025 low projects an ongoing five-wave impulse structure. From that low, wave 1 peaked at 1.173, followed by a wave 2 pullback that concluded at 1.157. The internal structure of wave 2 developed as an Expanded Flat Elliott Wave pattern. After wave 1, wave (w) dropped to 1.1628, and a subsequent wave (x) rally reached 1.1716. Wave (y) then declined to 1.1579, completing wave ((a)) in a higher degree.

The rally in wave ((b)) topped at 1.174 before the pair turned downward in wave ((c)), unfolding as a five-wave impulse. From wave ((b)), wave (i) fell to 1.1682, and wave (ii) rose to 1.1709. Wave (iii) declined to 1.16, followed by a wave (iv) rally to 1.1665. Wave (v) then completed at 1.157, finalizing wave ((c)) of wave 2. The pair has now turned upward in wave 3 but requires a break above wave 1 at 1.173 to eliminate the possibility of a double correction. From wave 2, wave ((i)) reached 1.1697. A wave ((ii)) pullback should find support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, supporting further upside as long as the pivot at 1.157 holds. This analysis suggests cautious optimism for continued upward momentum.

EURUSD – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

EURUSD – Elliott Wave Technical Video: