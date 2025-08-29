EURUSD Rangebound in the Waiting for Further News – Breakout Levels

The most traded FX pair wasn’t exempt of a huge decrease in trading volumes in this final week of August.

Without much change to fundamentals, traders have been looking for volatility in the impatient waiting of next Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report.

However, yesterday, Markets received the news of the Zelenskyy-Putin meeting not moving forward (It could have been expected with no advances since the past two weeks).

The implications for the Euro are still to be clarified, but what is sure is that as long as this conflict keeps going, EU nations are going to keep spending on defense.

The fundamental background could be negative for the Euro, but national spending of that sort tends to generate economic activity and hence can be seen as a positive for the Joint currency – However, the news are already priced in and have helped the Euro already in 2025.

Also, rangebound action is not worst for trading, albeit can be a bit dull; It provides boundaries for entry points.

One thing to consider, is that ranges will break on renewed fundamentals, like economic data (Core PCE is expected to get released promptly) – therefore one other advantage is that they also provide breakout levels

EURUSD technical analysis – determining the range and breakout points

EURUSD Daily Chart, August 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView

It’s now been 17 sessions that EURUSD hasn’t been able to find any direction.

Despite a few break attempts and data points, the pair has been held between a 1.16 to 1.17 range.

Some range extremes (1.1570 lows on Wednesday 27 – 1.16420 highs last Friday) did go further than that, but most of the volume is contained within these two psychological levels.

Momentum is dead within the neutral zone (Mid-line of the RSI) and the 50-Day MA corroborates, flat as it can be.

Let’s have a closer look to see where are the range extremes.

EURUSD 4H Chart

EURUSD 4H Chart

The most recent extreme hit was the resistance of the range and some (slow) selling is currently ongoing.

Watch for a higher breakout possibility after the Core PCE data, however for now the extremes are located at 1.1570 to 1.16 range support and the range resistance 1.17 to 1.1740.

Any daily close above or below these levels would imply a breakout towards other key and support levels which are:

Key levels of interest for EURUSD:

EUR/USD Levels to keep on your charts:

Resistance Levels

1.17430 August 22nd highs

2020 Resistance around 1.18 (+/- 100 pips)

1.1830 2025 top

Support Levels

Range lows 1.1570 to 1.16

1.1450 to 1.15 Main support Level

1.1350 to 1.14 Support 2

Safe Trades!