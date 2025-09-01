Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke the key resistance level 39.50

Likely to rise to resistance level 41.00

Silver recently broke above the key resistance level 39.50 (former top of wave (3) from the middle of July, as can be seen from the daily Silver chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level 39.50 continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the end of July.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 41.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.