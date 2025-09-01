Mon, Sep 01, 2025 @ 15:01 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAG/USD: Silver Surges Through $40 and Hits the Highest Since 2011

XAG/USD: Silver Surges Through $40 and Hits the Highest Since 2011

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Silver accelerated higher at the start of the week (up over 2% in Asia / early Europe on Monday) and broke above psychological $40 barrier for the first time in over a decade.

Fresh gains hit the highest since April 2011 and cracked Fibo barrier at $40.68 (76.4% of larger $49.78/$11.23 downtrend, 2011/2020), in extension of steep upleg from $38.07 (Aug 27 higher low).

Silver received fresh boost from growing expectations of Fed rate cut in September, showing stronger reaction to the latest news than gold, with tight supply also contributing to the rally.

Daily close above $40 is needed to confirm strong bullish stance, though bulls started to face headwinds at $40.68 Fibo barrier, due to overbought daily studies.

In current environment, dips should be limited and mark positioning for fresh advance, with broken $40 level reverting to solid support, along with former multi-year top at $39.52, where dips should find firm ground.

Sustained break of $40 barrier and Fibo level at $40.68, to generate strong bullish signal and unmask targets at $43.38/$44.18 (highs of Sep / Aug 2011 respectively).

Res: 40.74; 41.00; 41.57; 42.00.
Sup: 40.00; 39.52; 39.09; 38.72.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.