Wed, Sep 03, 2025 @ 09:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Rally Resumes – What’s Next After This Powerful Move?

Gold Rally Resumes – What’s Next After This Powerful Move?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh rally above the $3,500 resistance.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support at $3,460 on the 4-hour chart.
  • WTI Crude Oil prices could recover if there is a close above $66.65.
  • GBP/USD dipped below the 1.3450 support zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices formed a base above $3,320 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. It cleared many hurdles near $3,400 and $3,450.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled above the $3,440 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). The upward move was such that the price spiked above $3,540.

Gold is now consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,311 swing low to the $3,540 high. On the downside, initial support is near the $3,465 level and a bullish trend line.

The first key support is $3,450. The next major support is near the $3,435 level. A downside break below $3,435 might call for more downsides. The next key zone to watch could be $3,410 and the 50% Fib retracement.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $3,550 level. The next major resistance sits near the $3,560 level. A clear move above $3,560 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $3,580, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level of $3,600.

Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price shows signs of recovery, but the bulls need to push it above $66.65 in the near term.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Services PMI for August 2025 – Forecast 50.7, versus 50.7 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for August 2025 – Forecast 53.6, versus 53.6 previous.
  • Fed’s Kashkari speech.
  • Fed’s Beige Book.
  • Fed’s Musalem speech.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.