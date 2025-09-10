USD/JPY Pauses After Volatility: Assessing the Path Ahead

The USD/JPY pair consolidated around 147.32 JPY on Wednesday, following sharp fluctuations earlier in the week. Market participants are awaiting key US inflation data, which could significantly influence the Federal Reserve’s policy decision next week.

The recent downward revision of US employment statistics has strengthened the case for earlier monetary easing by the Fed. Some investors are even pricing in the possibility of a more aggressive 50-basis-point rate cut.

In Japan, a private survey revealed that business sentiment in the manufacturing sector reached a three-year high, driven mainly by reduced trade risks after the conclusion of a tariff agreement with the US.

On the political front, markets are monitoring the aftermath of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation, which resulted from deepening divisions within the ruling party and political pressure following last year’s election defeat.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY

H4 Chart:

On the H4 chart, USD/JPY continues to develop an upward wave within an ascending channel. The next likely target is the upper channel boundary near 148.40 JPY. Following this ascent, the pair may enter a corrective phase. The primary upside targets remain 149.00 JPY, with a further objective at 150.75 JPY. The MACD indicator supports this outlook: the histogram remains below zero but has begun to rise, while the signal line has moved above the histogram and is turning upward, signalling building bullish momentum.

H1 Chart:

On the H1 chart, the pair is testing the 147.50 JPY resistance level. A break above this level could open the way for further gains towards 148.40 JPY. The Stochastic oscillator aligns with this view, as its signal lines are rising towards the 50.0 level. A clear break above 50.0 would signal strengthening upward momentum.

Conclusion

USD/JPY is taking a breather after recent volatility as traders await crucial US inflation data. Weak figures could reinforce expectations of Fed easing, potentially weakening the dollar further. Technically, the pair retains a near-term bullish bias within the ascending channel, though a corrective pullback remains possible after testing higher resistance levels.