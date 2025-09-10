Wed, Sep 10, 2025 @ 13:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Recovery Attacks Key Barriers, Bear-Trap Underpins the Action

USD/JPY: Recovery Attacks Key Barriers, Bear-Trap Underpins the Action

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY regained traction on Wednesday, after spiking to the lowest in nearly one month on Tuesday.

Strong downside rejection formed a bear trap pattern (under daily cloud base), as well as Hammer candle (Tuesday), adding to developing positive signals.

Strong resistances at 147.60 zone (daily cloud top / converged 10/20 DMA’s) are under pressure, with sustained break here to strengthen near-term structure for fresh recovery towards targets at 148.05/46 (Fibo) and key barrier at 148.70 (200DMA).

Bullish near-term bias expected while the price holds above 55DMA (147.18), but caution is required as daily studies are bearishly aligned (daily RSI below 50 / 14-d momentum in negative territory).

Thursday’s release of US August inflation report will be in focus for the final signals ahead of FOMC policy meeting next week.

Res: 147.72; 148.05 148.46; 148.70.
Sup: 147.39; 147.18;146.70; 146.30.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.