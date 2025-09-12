AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDUSD broke resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6700

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance area located at the intersection of the pivotal resistance level 0.6620 (former monthly high from July) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance area continues the active impulse wave c, which belongs to the ABC correction 2 from April.

Given the strong daily uptrend and bearish US dollar sentiment, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6700 (target for the completion of wave 2).