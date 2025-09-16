Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

Nasdaq-100 broke key resistance level 24000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 25000.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke above the key resistance level 24000.00 (upper border of the narrow sideways price range inside which the index has been trading from July).

The breakout of the resistance level 24000.00 accelerated the active impulse wave v of the higher order impulse wave 5 from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 25000.00, target for the completion of the active impulse wave v.