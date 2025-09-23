Tue, Sep 23, 2025 @ 07:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURAUD Wave Analysis

EURAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURAUD: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURAUD reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.8085

EURAUD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1.7600 (lower border of the sideways price range from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 1.7600 was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from February.

Given the bullish euro sentiment seen today, EURAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.8085 (upper border of the active sideways price range).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.