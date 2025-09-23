Tue, Sep 23, 2025 @ 07:35 GMT
EURNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURNZD: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURNZD broke key resistance level 2.0010
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2.0200

EURNZD currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 2.0010 (which has been reversing the price from the start of April).

The breakout of the resistance level 2.0010 continues the active impulse waves 3 and (3) – which belong to the long-term upward impulse sequence 3 from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2.0200 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

