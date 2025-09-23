EURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD: ⬆️ Buy

EURNZD broke key resistance level 2.0010

Likely to rise to resistance level 2.0200

EURNZD currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 2.0010 (which has been reversing the price from the start of April).

The breakout of the resistance level 2.0010 continues the active impulse waves 3 and (3) – which belong to the long-term upward impulse sequence 3 from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2.0200 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).