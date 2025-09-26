Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

Ethereum broke support area

Likely to fall to support level 3714.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the support area between the key support level 4090.00 (which stopped the previous corrections 4 and A) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the start of August.

The breakout of this ssupport area accelerated the active short-term impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from the end of August.

Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall further to the next support level 3714.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave C).