Fri, Sep 26, 2025 @ 04:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

  • Ethereum broke support area
  • Likely to fall to support level 3714.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the support area between the key support level 4090.00 (which stopped the previous corrections 4 and A) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the start of August.

The breakout of this ssupport area accelerated the active short-term impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from the end of August.

Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall further to the next support level 3714.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.