EUR/USD Falls Ahead of PCE Index Release

A week ago, we wrote about significant changes in the dollar index – the DXY chart was signalling bullish trends. This week has confirmed those assumptions, which is also reflected in EUR/USD: this morning, the pair fell below 1.1660, marking a three-week low.

Trader sentiment is being influenced by:

→ News regarding President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals (and other goods) imported into the US.

→ Expectations for the release of the Core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Price Index, scheduled for 15:30 GMT+3 – the data may provide important guidance on the inflation outlook and potential US interest rate cuts.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD fluctuations over the past few months have formed an ascending channel (shown in blue), providing an important context for interpreting price dynamics.

From a bullish perspective:

→ The price is near a key support line – the lower boundary of the channel;

→ The recent dip below the 11 September low (1.1660) can be viewed as a bullish Liquidity Grab pattern;

→ The RSI indicator has fallen into oversold territory.

From a bearish perspective, mid-September saw important reversal signals:

→ The median of the ascending channel acted as resistance;

→ The break above July’s high was short-lived (potentially trapping buyers) – a sign of a false breakout;

→ A long upper wick on candle A of the EUR/USD chart indicated seller aggression.

A logical continuation of these signals has been the formation of a series of lower highs and lows A→B→C→D, with:

→ Each recovery reaching roughly 50% of the preceding downward impulse;

→ Note (as shown by the arrow) that the bounce from 1.7250 was extremely weak (resembling a Dead Cat Bounce pattern), confirming rising selling pressure.

Given the above, it is reasonable to suggest that the lower boundary of the multi-month channel may act as strong support for EUR/USD. However, clear seller initiative increases the likelihood of a bearish breakout. Whether this occurs today will depend on the market’s reaction to the PCE index release.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.