EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY: ⬇️ Sell

EURJPY broke support zone

Likely to fall to support levels 172.00 and 171.00

EURJPY currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 172.00 (which stopped earlier wave iv), support trendline of the daily up channel from July and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave i of the intermediate impulse wave (1) from the end of September.

Given the strongly bullish yen sentiment seen today, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support levels 172.00 and 171.00.