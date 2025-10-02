Dow Futures (YM_F) Elliott Wave Calling the Rally After 3 Waves Pull Back

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article, we are going to present Elliott Wave charts of Dow Futures (YM_F) . As our members know, YM_F has been showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the August 43456 low, pointing to further strength ahead. We have been calling for a rally in Dow Futures. Recently we got an intraday pullback labeled wave ((iv)), which landed right in the equal‑legs zone. In the following section, we’ll explain our Elliott Wave count and present the target area for wave ((v)).

YM_F Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 09.25.2025

Dow futures is currently doing wave ((iv)) black pull back. The correction appears incomplete at this stage. We anticipate further short-term weakness toward the Equal Legs area at 46271-45954 . In that zone, we expect buyers to emerge and initiate another rally toward new highs. Therefore, we recommend avoiding short positions within this area.

YM_F Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.02.2025

The price extended downward into the marked equal legs area, where YM_F found buyers as expected and has already shown a reaction. At this stage, we count the pullback as wave ((iv)), completed at the 46100 low. As long as price remains above that level, we are likely in wave ((v)), targeting the 47281-47646 zone. Alternatively, if the 46,100 low is broken before a new high is made, we’ll likely see a deeper pullback. In that case, we’ll measure a new equal-legs zone to identify the next buying area and update our members in the 24H chat room about it.