Gold Surges 50% Year-to-Date with Further Gains Expected

Gold soared to a fresh record high on Monday, breaching 3,923 USD per ounce as demand for safe-haven assets intensified. The protracted US government shutdown continues to be a primary catalyst for the rally.

The budget crisis has extended into the new week following a failed Senate vote on Friday, leading to prolonged delays in key macroeconomic data publications—including the critical September non-farm payrolls report. In the absence of official statistics, investors are relying on indirect indicators that suggest a gradual softening of the US labour market.

With a vacuum in fresh economic data, market attention has turned to commentary from Federal Reserve officials for any clarity on the future path of monetary policy.

Since the start of the year, gold has appreciated by nearly 50%. This remarkable rally has been driven by a confluence of factors: persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainty, expectations of a protracted Fed easing cycle, and consistent investment inflows into gold-backed ETFs.

Technical Analysis: XAU/USD

H4 Chart:

On the H4 chart, XAU/USD found strong support at the 3,820 USD level and is now advancing within a growth wave targeting 4,000 USD. This is considered a local target. Upon reaching it, a corrective pullback towards 3,820 USD is anticipated. Following this correction, the formation of another upward wave targeting 4,170 USD is expected. This bullish outlook is technically confirmed by the MACD indicator, whose signal line is positioned above zero and pointing sharply upward.

H1 Chart:

The H1 chart shows the pair breaking above the 3,896 USD resistance, subsequently forming a consolidation range around this level. Today’s upside breakout has confirmed the continuation of the bullish impulse towards 3,972 USD. A correction back to 3,896 USD is likely upon reaching this target, after which a resumption of the uptrend towards 4,000 USD is expected. The Stochastic oscillator corroborates this view, with its signal line currently above 80 and poised to decline towards 50, indicating potential for a short-term pullback before further gains.

Conclusion

Gold’s record-breaking rally shows no signs of abating, underpinned by a supportive macroeconomic backdrop and strong technical momentum. While a short-term correction is increasingly likely as the market becomes overbought, the broader bullish trend remains firmly intact, with clear technical targets projecting further gains ahead.