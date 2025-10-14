Tue, Oct 14, 2025 @ 20:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Price Reaches Record High

Silver Price Reaches Record High

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The previous peak was set in 1980, but this week the price of silver rose above $53 for the first time ever, as shown on the XAG/USD chart.

Bullish sentiment has been driven by political factors, sustained demand from central banks, and the metal’s growing use in modern industries such as renewable energy.

Meanwhile, media reports are adding to the sense of market frenzy, noting:

→ shortages in physical supply;

→ forced liquidation of short positions (the “short squeeze” effect);

→ bold analyst forecasts — with a CNBC survey suggesting silver could double from current levels to reach $100.

Technical Analysis of the XAG/USD Chart

In earlier analysis of the XAG/USD chart, we:

→ identified an upward channel;

→ noted that silver’s rise was slowing around the $48.75 level, though new record highs in gold could spur the “silver bulls”.

That slowdown has proved to be merely a pause before a breakout to fresh 45-year highs. The ascending channel has maintained its slope but widened upward — notably, the current all-time high sits along the upper boundary of this expanded channel.

Key observations:

→ A sharp drop of more than 5% over the past two candles signals strong selling pressure, likely linked to profit-taking after a roughly 17% rise over the past 30 days.

→ Long lower wicks on the recent wide candles (as indicated by the arrow) show active buying interest.

→ The rise in the ATR indicator became evident as the market broke through the key psychological level of $50 per ounce.

The increase in volatility means traders may need to adjust their strategies — it can also signal that a market reversal could be nearing, as extreme price swings often mark the end of prolonged trends.

For now, however, demand remains strong enough to keep the market within its upward channel:

→ bulls are likely to view the $50–50.50 area as key support;

→ bears may look to reassert control if XAG/USD attempts to climb further above $53.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.