Fri, Oct 17, 2025 @ 07:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Pulls Back From Recent Highs — Support Test In Focus

USD/JPY Pulls Back From Recent Highs — Support Test In Focus

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a downside correction from the 153.25 zone.
  • A key bearish trend line is formed with resistance at 151.70 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD started a recovery wave above 1.1600 but faces hurdles.
  • Gold rallied to a fresh all-time high above $4,260 and seems unstoppable.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar failed to stay above 153.00 against the Japanese Yen and corrected gains. USD/JPY traded below 152.50 and 152.00.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair traded below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 146.58 swing low to the 153.27 high. Besides, there is a key bearish trend line formed with resistance at 151.70.

On the downside, the pair might find support at 150.00 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 146.58 swing low to the 153.27 high.

The main support might be 149.00 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A close below 149.00 could start a major pullback toward 148.20. Any more losses might open the doors for a test of 146.50.

On the upside, the pair faces resistance near the 151.50 level. The next hurdle could be near the trend line at 151.70. A close above the trend line resistance might push the pair to 152.50.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a recovery wave, but the bears might remain active near the 1.1700 and 1.1720 levels.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • US Housing Starts for Sep 2025 (MoM) – Forecast 1.330M, versus 1.307M previous.
  • US Building Permits for Sep 2025 (MoM) – Forecast 1.340M, versus 1.312M previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.