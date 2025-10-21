Tue, Oct 21, 2025 @ 06:33 GMT
EURCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURCHF: ⬆️ Buy

  •  EURCHF reversed from support area
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9270

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the long-term support level 0.9210 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of 2024) and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

This support area also stopped the previous impulse waves 3, (1), 1 and c, as can be seen from the weekly EURCHF chart below.

Given the strength of the support level 0.9210 and the oversold weekly Stochastic, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9270.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

