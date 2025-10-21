EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF: ⬆️ Buy

EURCHF reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9270

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the long-term support level 0.9210 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of 2024) and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

This support area also stopped the previous impulse waves 3, (1), 1 and c, as can be seen from the weekly EURCHF chart below.

Given the strength of the support level 0.9210 and the oversold weekly Stochastic, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9270.