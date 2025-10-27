Mon, Oct 27, 2025 @ 21:53 GMT
USD/CAD Declines Amid a Flurry of Market News

USD/CAD Declines Amid a Flurry of Market News

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar today, pushing USD/CAD down to 1.39750 – a level that acted as resistance in early October but has since turned into support.

The pair’s fluctuations come amid a busy news backdrop. On Friday:

→ President Trump announced the suspension of trade talks with Canada, reportedly due to his dissatisfaction with Canadian advertising campaigns using Ronald Reagan’s image to criticise tariffs.

→ The CPI report came in weaker than expected. According to Forex Factory, U.S. annual inflation stood at 3.0%, compared with the 3.1% forecast by analysts.

This week could bring heightened volatility as markets await two key rate decisions on Wednesday:

→ At 16:45 GMT+3, the Bank of Canada is expected to cut its policy rate from 2.50% to 2.25%;

→ At 21:00 GMT+3, the Federal Reserve is forecast to lower the Federal Funds Rate from 4.25% to 4.0%.

Both announcements will be accompanied by policy statements that could significantly influence USD/CAD price action.

Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Chart

Last month’s analysis highlighted two key structures:

→ A red long-term descending channel originating in early February;

→ A blue ascending channel formed by price swings since mid-summer.

Since then:

→ Bulls managed to break above the red channel’s upper boundary;

→ The price consolidated around the median line of the blue channel in early October.

From a bearish perspective:

→ The price failed to hold above the psychological level of 1.4000;

→ A sequence of lower highs forms a descending trendline.

From a bullish perspective:

→ The blue channel remains intact;

→ 1.39750 serves as support;

→ An additional support zone lies just below, near the breakout point of the red channel where buying pressure was previously strong.

Given these factors, the red trendline may represent a corrective pattern within the broader bullish structure. Whether buyers can resume the uptrend successfully will largely depend on the upcoming central bank decisions and any further statements from President Trump.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

