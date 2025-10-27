GBP/USD And USD/CAD Decline As Dollar Sees Mixed Flows

GBP/USD started a downside correction from the 1.3470 zone. USD/CAD declined and now consolidates below 1.4000.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and USD/CAD Analysis Today

The British Pound started a fresh decline and settled below the 1.3400 zone.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at 1.3330 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CAD started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass 1.4065.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.3995 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair struggled above 1.3450. The British Pound started a fresh decline below 1.3400 against the US Dollar, as discussed in the previous analysis.

The pair dipped below the 1.3350 and 1.3300 levels. A low was formed at 1.32874 and the pair is now consolidating losses. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near 1.3330 and a bearish trend line. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3471 swing high to the 1.3287 low.

The next key hurdle on the GBP/USD chart could be near the 50% Fib retracement at 1.3380. The main breakout zone is 1.3400. An upside break above 1.3400 could send the pair toward 1.3470.

Any more gains might open the doors for a test of 1.3500. If there is another decline, the pair could find support near 1.3285. The first key zone for the bulls might be 1.3250. A clear move below 1.3250 might send GBP/USD toward 1.3220. The next target for the bears might be 1.3200, below which the price could dive and test 1.3050.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CAD at FXOpen, the pair climbed toward 1.4065 before the bears appeared. The US Dollar formed a swing high near 1.4065 and recently declined below 1.4020 against the Canadian Dollar.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.3995. Finally, there was also a close below the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.4000. The bulls are now active near 1.3970. The pair is now consolidating losses below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.4039 swing high to the 1.3978 swing low.

If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near 1.4000 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The first major pivot level is 1.4015 and the 61.8% Fib retracement.

The next stop for the bulls on the USD/CAD chart could be 1.4040. If there is an upside break above 1.4040, the pair could rise toward 1.4070. A close above 1.4070 might start a steady increase toward 1.4150.

If there is another decline, the pair might find bids near 1.3970. The first major support is near 1.3950. A close below the 1.3950 level might trigger a strong decline. In the stated case, USD/CAD might test 1.3880. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a drop to 1.3840.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.