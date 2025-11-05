Wed, Nov 05, 2025 @ 08:34 GMT
USD/CHF Outlook: Bullish Momentum Grows, Key Resistance In Sight

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CHF started a fresh increase above 0.8000 and 0.8050.
  • It cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.7955 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD declined further below 1.1550 and 1.1520.
  • Bitcoin started another sharp decline and traded below $106,500.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a decent increase from 0.7920 against the Swiss Franc. USD/CHF climbed above 0.8000 to enter a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above 0.8020, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The pair even spiked above 0.8100. If the bulls remain in action, the pair could accelerate higher toward 0.8150.

The first major resistance is 0.8200. A close above 0.8200 resistance might push the pair to 0.8240. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 0.8265.

On the downside, the pair might find support at 0.8080. The main support might be 0.8060 and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.7924 swing low to the 0.8104 high.

A close below the 0.8060 zone could start a major pullback toward 0.8010 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.7924 swing low to the 0.8104 high. Any more losses might open the doors for a test of 0.7980 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is declining, and there are chances of more losses below the 1.1450 level in the near term.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • US Global Services PMI for Sep 2025 – Forecast 55.2, versus 55.2 previous.
  • US ISM Services Index for Sep 2025 – Forecast 50.7, versus 50.0 previous.
  • US ADP Employment Change for Oct 2025 – Forecast 24K, versus -32K previous.
