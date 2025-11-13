Thu, Nov 13, 2025 @ 02:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURJPY broke strong resistance level 178.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 182.00

EURJPY currency pair recently broke above the strong resistance level 178.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of October, having stopped the previous waves (3) and 1, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9325 accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the middle of October.

Given the strong daily uptrend and the bearish yen sentiment seen today, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 182.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.