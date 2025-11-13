EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

EURJPY broke strong resistance level 178.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 182.00

EURJPY currency pair recently broke above the strong resistance level 178.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of October, having stopped the previous waves (3) and 1, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9325 accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the middle of October.

Given the strong daily uptrend and the bearish yen sentiment seen today, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 182.00.