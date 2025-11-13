Thu, Nov 13, 2025 @ 06:46 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Faces Renewed Pressure — Bears Eye Another Drop

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a fresh decline from $62.50.
  • A key declining channel is forming with resistance at $61.00 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold started a fresh increase above $4,050 and $4,080.
  • The US CPI could increase by 3.0% in Oct 2025 (YoY).

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price struggled above $62.50 against the US Dollar. It started a fresh decline below $61.50 and $61.20 to enter a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $56.37 swing low to the $62.92 high. The price also settled below $60.50, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $58.85 zone and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $56.37 swing low to the $62.92 high.

The next support could be $58.00. A daily close below $58.00 could open the doors for a larger decline. In the stated case, the bears might aim for a drop toward $56.50. Any more losses could open the doors for a test of the $55.00 zone.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $60.50 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). The first key hurdle for the bulls could be $61.00. The main hurdle sits at $62.00. A close above $62.00 might send Oil prices toward $63.20. Any more gains might call for a test of $65.00 in the near term.

Looking at Gold, the bulls remained in action, and the price started a fresh increase above the $4,080 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Consumer Price Index for Oct 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.3% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Oct 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +3.0%, versus +3.0% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 223K, versus 218K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

