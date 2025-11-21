Fri, Nov 21, 2025 @ 14:48 GMT
XBR/USD Chart Analysis: Brent Crude Falls to Monthly Low

XBR/USD Chart Analysis: Brent Crude Falls to Monthly Low

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the XBR/USD chart shows, today (Friday) Brent crude has dropped below $62, after rising above $64.50 as recently as Tuesday. This represents a decline of over 4% from the week’s high.

This sharp bearish movement is driven by an easing of geopolitical risks and hopes for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Media outlets are circulating insider reports and rumours of secret coordination between the Trump administration and Moscow on a ceasefire plan. The fall in oil prices suggests that the risk premium, which reflected fears of escalation and supply disruptions, is now being replaced by a scenario of conflict resolution, potentially including a relaxation of sanctions on Russia.

Bearish pressure is also supported by news of:

→ weakness in China’s economy, the world’s largest oil consumer;

→ rising oil inventories in US storage facilities.

Technical Analysis of XBR/USD

Since late October, oil prices have been forming a downward channel. Signs of aggressive selling include (as indicated by the arrows):

1→ a sharp drop without retracements during yesterday’s trading session;

2→ a breach of the $62.60 support level with a bearish gap.

In this context, it is reasonable to suggest that:

→ Brent crude could move towards the lower half of the channel;

→ the channel’s median may act as resistance.

Furthermore, if fundamental indicators confirm progress towards ending the war in Ukraine, the downward trend may continue. This does not rule out a scenario in which Brent tests the lower boundary of the channel, around the psychological $60 per barrel mark.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

