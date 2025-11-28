DAX Wave Analysis

Fri, Nov 28, 2025 @ 06:12 GMT
DAX: ⬆️ Buy

  • DAX reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 24000.00

DAX index recently reversed from support area between the support level 23000.00 (lower border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous minor impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, DAX index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 24000.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

