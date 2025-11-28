DAX Wave Analysis

DAX: ⬆️ Buy

DAX reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 24000.00

DAX index recently reversed from support area between the support level 23000.00 (lower border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous minor impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, DAX index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 24000.00.