Fri, Nov 28, 2025 @ 06:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURNZD: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURNZD reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 2.015

EURNZD currency pair recently reversed from resistance area between the key resistance level 2.065 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave iii), upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from June.

The downward reversal from this resistance area started the active short-term correction iv.

Given the strength of the resistance level 2.065 and the bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURNZD can be expected to fall to the next support level 2.015 (target price for the completion of the active correction iv).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.