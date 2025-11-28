EURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD: ⬇️ Sell

EURNZD reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 2.015

EURNZD currency pair recently reversed from resistance area between the key resistance level 2.065 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave iii), upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from June.

The downward reversal from this resistance area started the active short-term correction iv.

Given the strength of the resistance level 2.065 and the bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURNZD can be expected to fall to the next support level 2.015 (target price for the completion of the active correction iv).