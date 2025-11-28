NZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

NZDUSD broke daily Falling Wedge

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5800

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed from support area between the powerful support level 0.5550 (which has been reversing the price from January) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous minor impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from September.

Having recently broken the resistance level 0.5700 and the daily Falling Wedge from August, NZDUSD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.5800.