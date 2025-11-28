USD/JPY Prepares for Fresh Upside Impulse as Bulls Tighten Grip

Key Highlights

USD/JPY corrected gains and tested the 155.75 support.

A declining channel is forming with resistance at 156.50 on the 4-hour chart.

Bitcoin started a recovery wave above $90,000.

EUR/USD is consolidating below the 1.1620 resistance.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar failed to continue higher above 158.00 and corrected gains against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY dipped below 157.00 before the bulls appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 153.61 swing low to the 157.89 high. The pair started a consolidating phase above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Immediate resistance sits near 156.50. There is also a declining channel forming with resistance at 156.50. A close above the channel barrier could start a fresh surge.

The first key hurdle sits at 157.25. The next area of interest for the bulls could be 157.50. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 158.00.

On the downside, there is key support at 155.75. The next support is 155.25 or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 153.61 swing low to the 157.89 high, below which the pair could start a steady decline to 154.60.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair remains in a positive zone, but it must surpass 1.1620 to start a decent increase.

Upcoming Key Economic Events: