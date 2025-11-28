Fri, Nov 28, 2025 @ 06:13 GMT
USD/JPY Prepares for Fresh Upside Impulse as Bulls Tighten Grip

USD/JPY Prepares for Fresh Upside Impulse as Bulls Tighten Grip

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY corrected gains and tested the 155.75 support.
  • A declining channel is forming with resistance at 156.50 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin started a recovery wave above $90,000.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating below the 1.1620 resistance.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar failed to continue higher above 158.00 and corrected gains against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY dipped below 157.00 before the bulls appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 153.61 swing low to the 157.89 high. The pair started a consolidating phase above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Immediate resistance sits near 156.50. There is also a declining channel forming with resistance at 156.50. A close above the channel barrier could start a fresh surge.

The first key hurdle sits at 157.25. The next area of interest for the bulls could be 157.50. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 158.00.

On the downside, there is key support at 155.75. The next support is 155.25 or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 153.61 swing low to the 157.89 high, below which the pair could start a steady decline to 154.60.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair remains in a positive zone, but it must surpass 1.1620 to start a decent increase.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • Canadian Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2025 (Annualized) – Forecast +0.5%, versus -1.6% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

