Tue, Dec 23, 2025 @ 12:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Rallies to New Peak as Traders Await US GDP Catalyst

Gold Rallies to New Peak as Traders Await US GDP Catalyst

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh surge above the $4,450 resistance.
  • The bulls could now aim for a move above $4,500.
  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a recovery wave above $57.50.
  • The US GDP could grow by 3.2% in Q3 2025 (Preliminary), down from 3.8%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh rally above $4,400 and $4,420 against the US Dollar. It settled above $4,450 to enter a bullish zone.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $4,330 to enter a positive zone. The recent rally pushed the price to a new all-time high at $4,490 on TitanFX.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $4,490 level. The next major resistance sits near the $4,500 level. A clear move above $4,500 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $4,550.

If there is a pullback, Gold might find bids near the $4,450 level. The first major support sits at $4,420, below which the price might slide to $4,400.

The main support sits at $4,350. Any more losses might call for a test of the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) or even the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price started a recovery wave above $57.50 and might aim for a move toward the $60.00 hurdle.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2025 (Preliminary) – Forecast 3.2% versus previous 3.8%.
  • US Durable Goods Orders for Oct 2025 – Forecast -1.5% versus +0.5% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.