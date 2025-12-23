Gold Rallies to New Peak as Traders Await US GDP Catalyst

Key Highlights

Gold started a fresh surge above the $4,450 resistance.

The bulls could now aim for a move above $4,500.

WTI Crude Oil prices started a recovery wave above $57.50.

The US GDP could grow by 3.2% in Q3 2025 (Preliminary), down from 3.8%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh rally above $4,400 and $4,420 against the US Dollar. It settled above $4,450 to enter a bullish zone.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $4,330 to enter a positive zone. The recent rally pushed the price to a new all-time high at $4,490 on TitanFX.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $4,490 level. The next major resistance sits near the $4,500 level. A clear move above $4,500 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $4,550.

If there is a pullback, Gold might find bids near the $4,450 level. The first major support sits at $4,420, below which the price might slide to $4,400.

The main support sits at $4,350. Any more losses might call for a test of the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) or even the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price started a recovery wave above $57.50 and might aim for a move toward the $60.00 hurdle.

Economic Releases to Watch Today