CADJPY Wave Analysis

CADJPY: ⬇️ Sell

CADJPY reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 113.00

CADJPY currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the key resistance level 115.40 (former monthly high from January) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from last month.

Given the strength of the resistance level 115.40 and the overbought daily Stochastic, CADJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 113.00.