    CHFJPY Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    CHFJPY: ⬇️ Sell

    • CHFJPY reversed from resistance zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 200.00

    CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed from the resistance zone between the strong resistance level 203.60 (which formed the daily Evening Star at the start of February) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

    The downward reversal from the resistance level 203.60 stopped the impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of December.

    Given the strength of the resistance level 203.60 and the bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic, CHFJPY currency pair can then be expected to fall to the next round support level 200.00.

