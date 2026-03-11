Wed, Mar 11, 2026 05:43 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURAUD Wave Analysis

    EURAUD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    EURAUD: ⬇️ Sell

    • EURAUD falling inside daily down channel
    •  Likely to fall to support level 1.6200

    EURAUD currency pair has been falling in the last few trading sessions inside the sharp daily downward channel from the end of January.

    The price earlier broke out of the daily down channel from last October – which accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from October.

    Given the overriding daily downtrend and the strongly bearish euro sentiment seen today, EURAUD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.6200.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.