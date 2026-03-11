USDJPY – Bulls Hold Grip and Eye Key Barriers at 160 Zone

USDJPY keeps firm tone and heads towards Monday’s peak (158.89) after broader uptrend (from 152.26, Feb 12 low) was briefly interrupted by shallow pullback (158.89/157.27 on Mon-Tue) when rally was capped by upper 20-d Bollinger band and subsequent dip contained by rising 20DMA (near-term price action continues to channel higher between these two indicators).

Daily picture remains bullish (strong positive momentum / multiple ascending DMAs bull-crosses) and favor attack at 158.89, violation of which to open way towards key barriers at 159.45 (2026 peak, posted on Jan 14) and 160.00 (psychological).

Traders remain cautious as the pair approaches 160 zone where Japanese authorities may intervene to support weakening currency.

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75% in the policy meeting next week, but with growing bets for 25 basis points hike by the end of June and another one in early 2027 that may also provide headwinds to the pair’s action.

Initial support lays at 158.00 zone, followed by 157.39 (ascending 10DMA which tracks the action in nearly three weeks) and 156.20 (55DMA).

Res: 158. 89; 159.22; 159.45; 160.00

Sup: 158.00; 157.39; 156.20; 155.71