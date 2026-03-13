Fri, Mar 13, 2026 06:48 GMT
    EURNZD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    EURNZD: ⬆️ Buy

    • EURNZD reversed from support area
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9800

    EURNZD currency pair reversed from the support area between the key support level 1.9535 (which has been reversing the price from August of 2025) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

    The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (2).

    Given the strength of the support level 1.9535 and the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic indicator, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9800.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

