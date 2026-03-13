EURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD: ⬆️ Buy

EURNZD reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9800

EURNZD currency pair reversed from the support area between the key support level 1.9535 (which has been reversing the price from August of 2025) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (2).

Given the strength of the support level 1.9535 and the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic indicator, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9800.