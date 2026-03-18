AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

AUDJPY reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 114.00

AUDJPY recently reversed from the support area between the support level 111.45 (former resistance from February), 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active impulse waves 3 and (5).

Given the strong daily uptrend, AUDJPY can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 114.00 (which reversed the pair at the start of March).