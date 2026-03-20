Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬇️ Sell

Gold broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 4400.00

Gold recently broke the support zone between the round support level 5000.00 and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward wave (B) from the start of February.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3, which belongs to the sharp downward impulse wave (C) from last month.

Gold can be expected to fall to the next strong support level 4400.00, low of the previous wave (A) from the start of February.